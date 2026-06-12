Police alerted as Fort McMurray residents plan to repair Hwy. 63 themselves

CALGARY — Some Fort McMurray residents have had enough — and they plan to fix a local road themselves.The Wood Buffalo RCMP have been made aware of a planned protest scheduled for Friday involving highway maintenance work on Hwy. 63 in Fort McMurray.The initiative was organized by local businessman Mohamed Tarrabin, who says residents have grown frustrated with what they view as slow action from provincial and municipal authorities in addressing the roadway's deteriorating condition.Tarrabin said the idea emerged after he shared a Facebook post expressing frustration over damage to his truck, including a broken rim that he attributed to potholes on the highway.Several local businesses reportedly offered equipment, operators, and other forms of support for the initiative.Organizers have stated that only qualified operators and vetted volunteers will be permitted to participate in any repair work..Sgt. Sabrina Clayton, Public Information Officer of the Wood Buffalo RCMP, released a statement reminding citizens of potential safety risks and legal consequences of the citizen-led repairs. "Wood Buffalo RCMP would like to remind citizens that being in the roadway poses significant risks and liability to them, motorists and other lawful users of the roadways." Clayton stated. "While the RCMP respects citizens constitutionally protected rights to protest, public safety must always be the overriding priority. The Wood Buffalo RCMP will be monitoring this planned protest and will take necessary enforcement action to maintain public safety as required." It was also added that penalties for impeding traffic on the highway may lead to being ticketed under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act and charged under the Criminal Code.To remain in compliance with the law, Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking residents to refrain from:• Disrupting or impeding road traffic• Parking vehicles on any part of the highway. Under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, the definition of highway includes the shoulder and ditch• Obstructing or interfering with the use of any public or private property, roadways or infrastructure, either on foot or in a vehicle.Fort McMurray residents have compared the current movement to the public pressure campaign that accelerated the twinning of Hwy. 63 following a series of fatal crashes in 2012. Both movements were driven by frustration over what residents perceived as delayed action on a critical transportation corridor.Residents have complained that deteriorating road conditions have caused damage to their vehicles, with some describing sections of the roadway as containing "sinkholes" rather than ordinary potholes.