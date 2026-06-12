Alberta

Police alerted as Fort McMurray residents plan to repair Hwy. 63 themselves

The Wood Buffalo RCMP are warning participants about potential safety risks and legal consequences with the Highway 63 repairs.
Highway 63 repair intitiative
Highway 63 repair intitiativeFacebook
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Fort Mcmurray
Wood Buffalo Rcmp
Highway 63 repairs
Alberta Traffic Safety Act
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Western Standard
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