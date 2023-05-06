Looting in Drayton Valley as the fire burns

A firetruck races to the scene of the wildfire in Drayton Valley.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

The Alberta RCMP arrested four looters in Drayton Valley who were breaking into a business while the town has been evacuated.

"I would say thankfully so far. It's (looting) not widespread. I'm just aware of the one case in Drayton Valley," said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

mcumming
mcumming

Throw the buggers in to jail and should be for at least 1year if it is to have any meaning.

northrungrader
northrungrader

How many houses will be broken into, and all the scary weapons "stolen" I wonder? It's not like the RCMP have ever done such a thing in the past in Alberta, cough cough, High River?

terryc
terryc

Shame on the looters! This is a crisis. You should not profit off people in a crisis

