The Alberta RCMP arrested four looters in Drayton Valley who were breaking into a business while the town has been evacuated.
"I would say thankfully so far. It's (looting) not widespread. I'm just aware of the one case in Drayton Valley," said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP.
"However, and I would suggest that historically, you know some of our experience has been that individuals with ill intent will take advantage of the situation. I understand it was a local gas station. And aside from that, I'm not aware of any of the details."
On Friday, Drayton Valley was evacuated because of wildfires.
"The Alberta RCMP is working in partnership with provincial agencies, municipal governments, and responding fire and emergency management agencies in order to address the situation as firefighters continue to respond to the fires," Zablocki said.
"The Alberta RCMP's primary concern is ensuring the safety and security of persons and property are working with local government authorities to assist with orderly residents and ensuring the safety and security of the communities the patience and cooperation of affected people is extremely appreciated."
Zablocki said during times like these, it's very important that residents follow instructions provided by emergency personnel.
"Anyone who chooses to ignore evacuation notices is putting not only themselves in danger, but also potentially putting others including first responders into harm's way," Zablocki said.
"Unfortunately, some people took advantage of others and their properties during emergency situations such as these last night as a case in point in Drayton Valley. We arrested four individuals for breaking enter at a local business."
Zablocki said the police are still very active in Alberta communities.
"I want to assure I want to assure that your police officers are in your communities, patrolling, securing perimeters and checkpoints, looking for suspicious activity and working to keep you and your property safe."
The RCMP will also be working to find out how the fires started.
"Of course, these fires will be subject to investigations. If there are suspicions to cause investigations to be undertaken," Zablocki told the Western Standard.
"We absolutely will be doing that. I'm not aware, at least at this point in time of the origin or the genesis of these fires, but certainly, that is something that we, as your provincial police service, will be looking into."
Currently, approximately 550 RCMP resources are dedicated to communities that are affected, as well they are taking part in the fire evacuation security planning. That includes about the 400 key resources that would normally work in this area as well as an additional 115 RCMP officers that are brought in from various locations throughout the division.
(3) comments
Throw the buggers in to jail and should be for at least 1year if it is to have any meaning.
How many houses will be broken into, and all the scary weapons "stolen" I wonder? It's not like the RCMP have ever done such a thing in the past in Alberta, cough cough, High River?
Shame on the looters! This is a crisis. You should not profit off people in a crisis
