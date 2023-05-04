Police arrest man Edmonton after seven sex attacks Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arthur C. Green/Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested a 26-year-old male suspect last night in relation to seven sex attacks that took place April in a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood.On Wednesday, the EPS warned the public about a man who's on the loose and committing sexual assaults.READ MORE: Police warn about dangerous man on the loose in Edmonton after 7 attacksOn Thursday, police announced a suspect was captured in relation to the seven attacks.“The incidents, which took place between April 2-30, involve a male committing various crimes, including assaults and, most recently, sexual assaults,” the EPS said.To date, all the incidents targeted females, and all took place in the Cumberland neighbourhood between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.Several charges are pending against the 26-year-old male, including break and enter with the intent to commit theft, robbery, sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.Detectives with the EPS Sexual Assault Section continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eps Social Disorder Edmonton Captured Suspect Crimes Against Women Northwest Edmonton Sexual Assault Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Report warns of gangs in public sector CBC Comedy writer says she cries when thinking about Poilievre UPDATED: Flames deny website's report team is for sale SLOBODIAN: Will NDP identity politics backfire in Edmonton-Decore? Speaker threatens to eject Poilievre over Chinese interference investigation
