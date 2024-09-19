Police investigate fatal motorcycle collision in Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a motorcycle collision that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man Wednesday evening.The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Macleod Trail SW and 99 Avenue SW. According to the Traffic Unit, a 2013 Hyundai Accent, driven by an elderly man in his 80s, was travelling northbound on Macleod Trail when it attempted to turn west onto 99 Avenue.Witnesses reported that the Hyundai entered the intersection and paused to allow oncoming traffic to pass before proceeding with the turn. Simultaneously, the motorcyclist was approaching from the south in the right lane.As the Hyundai turned, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike. Emergency responders pronounced the rider dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.Preliminary investigations suggest that alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors in the collision; however, speed is being examined as a possible element in the incident.Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage to come forward. Those with information are asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.In a statement, CPS said the investigation remains ongoing..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.