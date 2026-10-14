'POLITICIANS DON'T GIVE A SH*T ABOUT YOU': Chris Scott takes aim at political establishment during Alberta in Focus rally

CALGARY — Alberta's political and economic future was the focus of a Calgary gathering Tuesday evening.The Alberta in Focus event, held Tuesday at the Astoria Banquet Hall in northeast Calgary, featured Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan, lawyer Keith Wilson, Tanya Clemens, Chris Scott, Ben Crane and Kathy Flett.John Bolton served as master of ceremonies for the evening, which was organized under the Let's Talk Alberta banner and promoted as an opportunity to discuss the province's current challenges and potential changes.Chris Scott delivered a blistering criticism of Canada's political establishment Tuesday evening, declaring that politicians "don't give a shit about you" during a Calgary rally focused on Alberta independence and the province's upcoming October 19 referendum.Scott argued that Alberta's political grievances were not new, pointing to a political cartoon collection published in 1984 that depicted Western Canadian complaints about economic policy, regional representation and federal decision-making.Scott also criticized former Alberta premier Jason Kenney and questioned why politicians with differing political backgrounds appeared to share similar positions on maintaining Alberta's place within Confederation..Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan also addressed the gathering, telling attendees that his commitment to Alberta independence would not change regardless of the October 19 referendum result.Morgan, who has advocated for Alberta independence for more than two decades, reflected on the growth of the movement and the volunteers who have organized meetings, gathered signatures and campaigned across the province.He recalled a January gathering at Calgary's Queensland Community Hall, where he said hundreds of people filled the venue and large crowds gathered outside to support an independence-related petition."My reaction on Tuesday, my plan on Tuesday is going to be exactly the same if the vote is 10% for option two or if it's 90% for option two," Morgan said."I'm going to do whatever I have to do to make Alberta a fully independent country of its own."Morgan urged supporters to maintain their involvement after the vote, arguing that long-term political change would require sustained organization..Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson focused his remarks on Alberta's representation within Canada, federal authority and the potential consequences of a vote supporting Option 2.Wilson argued that Canada's constitutional structure gives population-heavy provinces such as Ontario and Quebec greater influence over federal decisions, while Alberta lacks sufficient institutional protection against policies that could affect its economy.He was particularly critical of Canada's appointed Senate, arguing that it does not adequately serve as a counterbalance to the House of Commons.Wilson emphasized that the October 19 vote would not itself result in Alberta becoming an independent country."Independence is not on the ballot this time. Separation is not on the ballot this time," he said. "The only question is stay or start the process for a future vote, a second vote."According to Wilson, a majority vote for Option 2 could create an opportunity for the federal government to negotiate changes to Alberta's constitutional relationship with Ottawa..The evening also featured Tanya Clemens of Let Alberta Decide, Kathy Flett of the Alberta Women's Independence Network, musician Ben Crane and Mahmoud Mora of the Alberta Muslim Social Association.Clemens described Option 2 as an opportunity to strengthen Alberta's negotiating position with Ottawa rather than an immediate decision to leave Canada."The vote itself is non-binding, and it doesn't automatically make Alberta independent," Clemens said.Mora, who identified himself as a Muslim immigrant who has lived in Canada for more than 27 years, spoke about employment opportunities, immigration and what he described as Alberta's unequal treatment within Confederation."I am Albertan by choice," Mora told the gathering.He argued that supporting greater provincial autonomy was consistent with protecting opportunities for future generations, while criticizing federal immigration policy and its effects on employment.Crane provided musical performances throughout the evening, including songs addressing Alberta's heritage, political dissatisfaction and self-determination..The Alberta in Focus gathering was one of several events held across the province as Albertans prepared to vote in the October 19 referendum.Throughout the evening, speakers discussed Alberta's political and economic future, its relationship with the federal government and the potential implications of constitutional change.With the referendum approaching, the outcome of the vote remained uncertain, as did the next steps for Alberta's independence movement. Several speakers indicated that discussions and organizing efforts would continue regardless of the result.