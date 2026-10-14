Alberta

'POLITICIANS DON'T GIVE A SH*T ABOUT YOU': Chris Scott takes aim at political establishment during Alberta in Focus rally

Chris Scott at Alberta in Focus rally
Chris Scott at Alberta in Focus rallyWS Files/Alyson Fraser
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Yyc
Abpoli
Chris Scott
Cory Morgan
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta referendum
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
Alberta in Focus
Lets Talk Alberta
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