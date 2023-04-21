A new poll suggests nearly half of Canadians believe CBC News should be defunded to save tax dollars with Albertans leading the charge.
A spark*insights research poll reported across the country, 45% are drawn to the argument “shut the CBC down to save tax dollars” and 55% said, “I value the CBC and want it maintained.”
These were the alternatives given in the poll which used a sample size of 1,200, nationwide, from April 18 to April 20. The fieldwork was completed by Abacus Data.
As Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ratchets up his campaign to “defund the CBC”, many observers are tempted to believe he's alienating a huge swath of Canadians. Not necessarily," spark*insights stated.
According to the poll data, 66% of Conservative voters in Canada lead the way in shutting the CBC down, 36% of Liberal voters also feel that way, as do a third of NDP voters.
"A striking number in the mix has to do with younger people," spark*insights stated.
A majority of those under 30 (55%) would close the CBC down.
The poll also reported 57% of Albertans want the CBC shut down. The province led all regions in the desire to end the CBC, Québec residents were the runner-up at 47%
The poll stated while most people don’t think CBC News is propaganda, "a striking 40% believe the opposite. Once again, young people are far more likely than older people to feel this way."
"Two-thirds of Conservative voters (64%) think the CBC journalism is propaganda on behalf of the federal government, as do 60% of People’s Party voters," spark*insights said.
"While those numbers are obviously challenging for the CBC, it might be just as worrisome to realize that a quarter of Liberal and NDP voters think the same way."
According to the data, Albertans (55%) are convinced CBC News is federal government propaganda, while BC (35%), Ontario (38%) and Québec (35%) are less likely to think this.
"Of those who think the CBC should be shut down, two-thirds think CBC news is government propaganda," spark*insights said.
"Times have changed in the media landscape and there is far less attachment to the CBC than once was the case. Presumably, this has a lot to do with the explosion of options for news and entertainment in the digital age, which is reflected in the massive age differences."
The poll also suggested there’s also a general decline in trust in institutions, including those of government and the news media, that's been documented in recent months.
"The spillover effect of polarized cable news channels in the US and the strong evident leanings of some Canadian publications may be making people wonder if objective, unbiased journalism is really possible to find anymore," spark*insights said.
"These numbers don’t exactly say Conservative Leader Poilievre has a winning strategy, but they should put to rest the notion he's speaking to a tiny sentiment of the most rabid parts of the right wing. The CBC, regardless of how the near term of this debate plays out, clearly has a fight on its hands to re-construct a strong attachment with Canadians, and to bolster credibility."
Poilievre took a political swing at CBC News and the Canadian Press (CP) during a quick stop in Edmonton recently.
During a scrum, Poilievre was asked by a Canadian Press reporter if he was prepared to change the law and create a public broadcaster that only serves one group in Canada and if he will support French language programming.
The law requires the corporation to provide programming in both French and English.
“You work for CP? So your biggest client is CBC, right? I just want to be careful that we don't get you into a conflict of interest here,” Poilievre said.
“Have you checked with the ethics commissioner on whether you're in a conflict of interest and asking about CBC funding given that's the principal source of money for CP.”
The CP reporter repeated the question.
“The CBC frankly is a bias propaganda arm of the Liberal Party, and frankly, negatively affects all media,” Poilievre said.
“For example, CP is negatively affected by the fact you have to report favourably on the CBC if you want to keep your number one taxpayer-funded client happy with a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party.”
Poilievre said when he is prime minister, Canada will have a free press.
“Defund the CBC and save a billion dollars,” Poilievre told the Western Standard exclusively after the press conference.
“When I'm prime minister, we're going to have a free press, where everyday Canadians decide what they think, rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.”
