Alberta

Poll finds 45% of Albertans approve of Smith’s performance

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithCourtesy Samuel Martin/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Doug Ford
Danielle Smith
Angus Reid Institute
Ableg
Wab Kinew
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Skpoli
Andrew Furey
Onpoli
Performance
nspoli
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act
Mbpoli
Approval
Nlpoli

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news