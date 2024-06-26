Poll finds 45% of Albertans approve of Smith’s performance

A total of 45% of Albertans say they approve of the job Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doing, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). However, half of Albertans disapprove of Smith’s performance as premier, including 39% who strongly do so, according to the Wednesday poll. The ARI said Smith is susceptible to criticism from outside and within the Alberta United Conservative Party. It pointed out changes to municipal governance brought in by the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA) have been controversial among rural municipalities — a source of strong support that helped her win re-election in 2023. There are rumblings of discontent that could surface at her leadership review in November. This data was collected prior to Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi winning the leadership race. The Alberta government wrapped up the spring legislative sitting on May 29 by approving the MASAA by a 46-25 vote.READ MORE: Alberta government concludes legislative session by passing municipal affairs, health billsThis vote was split along party lines, with Alberta UCP MLAs voting for it and the NDP ones against it. “The motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper. The ARI went on to say the honeymoon continues for Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, as he received the highest approval rating out of all Canadian premiers (66%). It said 26% of Manitobans disapprove of Kinew’s performance. In drawing a thicker line between Kinew’s mandate and the previous Manitoba government, he has begun to detail what will be a multiyear operation to search the Prairie Green Landfill, where the bodies of at least two indigenous women were disposed of by a serial killer. Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson had made refusing to search the Prairie Green Landfill one of the pillars of her election campaign. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey came in second place for approval (55%). Thirty-six percent disapproved of Furey’s performance. The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals have faced some setbacks in recent months, including a byelection loss in April. Furey pointed to the carbon tax as one of several factors that saw the Liberals lose to the Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservatives. After Furey was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (49%). This was followed by Smith (45%), Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston (44%), and British Columbia Premier David Eby (43%). Ontario Premier Doug Ford had the lowest approval rating (31%). Sixty-four percent disapproved of Ford’s performance. Ford declined to commit to holding the next Ontario election in June 2026, increasing speculation it could happen earlier. He ruled out a potential election this summer or fall, but opposition parties have jumpstarted campaigning to not be caught off guard. The poll was conducted online from June 14 to 20 among a representative randomized sample of 4,204 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. Margins of error varied by province.