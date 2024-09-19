Poll finds 46% of Albertans approve of Smith

A total of 46% of Albertans say they approve of the job Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doing, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). However, half of Albertans disapprove of Smith’s performance as premier, according to the Thursday poll. The ARI said Smith’s approval rating has held steady after she and other cabinet ministers came under fire for accepting tickets to Edmonton Oilers games during its run in the Stanley Cup Finals in the spring. Some of the cabinet ministers were invited by the CEO of a medical supply and distribution company at the centre of a controversial deal to buy children’s pain medication during a shortage. The Alberta government has withheld funding for Calgary’s Green Line LRT, stopping its construction while it hired a third party to review it. So far, $1.3 billion has been spent on the Green Line, and it is expected another $830 million will have to go to it to wind it down. Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said on September 3 the Green Line “is fast becoming a multibillion dollar boondoggle that will serve very few Calgarians.”.Dreeshen says Alberta government to halt funding to Calgary’s Green Line LRT \n.In response, Dreeshen said the Alberta government is unable to support or provide funding for the revised Green Line Stage One scope as outlined in the City of Calgary’s most recent business case. “To be clear, we recognize your and the current council’s efforts to try to salvage the untenable position you’ve been placed in by the former mayor and his utter failure to completely oversee the planning, design, and implementation of a cost-effective transit plan that have could have served hundreds of thousands of Calgarians in the City’s southern and northern communities,” said Dreeshen. The ARI went on to say Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew had the highest approval rating of all premiers (66%). It said 27% disapproved of Kinew’s job as premier. Kinew has faced criticism for his decision to remove Manitoba NDP MLA Mark Wasyliw (Fort Garry) from caucus due to links with a law firm representing a convicted sex offender. In response, Wasyliw has called him a bully. British Columbia Premier David Eby and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey tied with Smith for second place (46%). Eby (45%) and Furey (42%) had similar disapproval ratings. Eby is weeks away from an election — expected on October 19 — and is trying to boost his approval rating with policy changes. If re-elected, he announced he will end the provincial carbon tax if the federal mandate ends and only retain it on large polluters. Furey shuffled his cabinet this summer to prioritize mental health and addictions and rural economic development. Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative leader Tony Wakeham criticized the move, saying the government should be doing more to address the rising cost of living and healthcare issues. After Smith, Eby, and Furey was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (45%). This was followed by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston (41%), Quebec Premier Francois Legault (39%), and Ontario Premier Doug Ford (31%). New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs had the lowest approval rating (30%). Two-thirds said they disapproved of Higgs. Higgs faces the worst public opinion landscape of the three premiers seeking a new term by far. The race between the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives and Liberals appears competitive, with the Greens generating significant double-digit support. The poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 3,985 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from September 12 to 18. 