Poll finds 46% of Canadians want reduction in legal immigration

A total of 46% of Canadians think the number of legal immigrants who are allowed to relocate to Canada should decrease, according to a poll conducted by Research Co. Research Co. said 31% think there should be no change, and 15% want to increase legal immigration. “About two-in-five Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party (41%) or the NDP (39%) in the last federal election would decrease legal immigration to Canada,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a press release. “The proportion jumps to 63% among Canadians who supported the Conservative Party in 2021.”Research Co. found 44% of Canadians think immigration is having a negative impact on Canada. However, it said 42% believe it is having a positive impact on Canada, and 14% were undecided. While more than half of Canadians aged 18 to 34 hold positive views on immigration, the proportions are lower among those aged 55 and older (37%) and aged 35 to 54 (32%). It said the areas of Canada that were most in favour of reducing legal immigration were Ontario and Atlantic Canada (53%). After Ontario and Atlantic Canada was Saskatchewan/Manitoba (50%). This was followed by British Columbia (48%), Alberta (42%), and Quebec (34%). It noted two-thirds of Canadians believe the hard work and talent of immigrants makes Canada better, but 65% think they should only be allowed in if they adopt its values. As was the case last year, Canadians remain split when assessing two different concepts related to immigration. While 44% would prefer for Canada to be a mosaic, 42% would embrace the melting pot. There are some striking gender and ideological differences on this question. Women and Liberal and NDP voters were fonder of the mosaic, but men and Conservative voters favoured the melting pot. The Canadian government increased the number of immigrants entering Canada in 2022, with a goal of bringing in 500,000 people in 2025.READ MORE: Ottawa to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2030That was up from the 405,000 immigrants who came to Canada in 2021 and the 465,000 expected to arrive in 2023. The new plan — revealed by former immigration minister Sean Fraser — emphasized bringing in immigrants based on their work skills and experience.The poll was conducted online among 1,001 Canadian adults from June 1 to 3. It had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.