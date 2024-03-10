Gender identity
Gender identity Courtesy Tim Mossholder/Unsplash
Alberta

Poll finds 53% of Canadians uncomfortable with schools hiding child gender changes

Loading content, please wait...
Nanos Research
Danielle Smith
Schools
Gender Transitions
Parental Consent
Transgender People
Gender Changes
Washrooms
Adults
Ctv News

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news