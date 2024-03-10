Poll finds 53% of Canadians uncomfortable with schools hiding child gender changes

More than half of Canadians are uncomfortable with schools not notifying parents when their children want to go by a different name or pronouns, according to a poll conducted by Nanos Research on behalf of CTV News. While 53% of Canadians were uncomfortable with child gender changes without parental involement, 11% were somewhat uncomfortable, according to a poll. Nanos said 21% were comfortable with them and 12% were somewhat comfortable. When it comes to gender transitions in minors, 47% were uncomfortable and 15% were somewhat uncomfortable with them. One-third of Canadians reported being comfortable (17%) or somewhat comfortable (17%) with gender transitions in minors. Nanos went on to say more than half of Canadians were uncomfortable (42%) or somewhat uncomfortable (15%) with transgender people participating in sports matching their gender identities. It added one-third were comfortable (21%) or somewhat comfortable (14%) with this. Men (63%) were more likely than women (51%) to report being uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable with transgender athletes in sports matching their gender identities. Canadians were more likely to say they were comfortable (34%) or somewhat comfortable (18%) with transgender people using the washrooms and changerooms matching their gender identities. However, 32% said they were uncomfortable and 12% were somewhat uncomfortable with this. Prairie residents were more likely to say they were uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable (55%) than to say they were comfortable or somewhat comfortable (43%). Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”.The poll was conducted using telephone and online surveys of 1,071 Canadian adults between February 28 and March 2. It had a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.