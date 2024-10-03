Poll finds Alberta UCP has seven-point lead over NDP

The Alberta United Conservative Party has a seven point lead over the NDP in the popular vote among decided voters, according to a poll conducted by Cardinal Research. At the moment, the Alberta UCP would win the popular vote at 50%, according to the Thursday poll. Cardinal Research said the NDP would finish in second place (43%). After the NDP would be other parties (4%). This was followed by the Alberta Greens (2%) and the Alberta Party (1%). Cardinal Research found the UCP (57%) would do better than the NDP (37%) among men. Meanwhile, it said the NDP (48%) would have a higher percentage than the UCP (45%) among women. The UCP leads the NDP among all age groups — 18-34 (53%), 35-54 (50%), and 55+ (50%). The NDP trails the UCP among 18-34 year olds (39%), does better among 35-54 year olds (42%), and does the best among 55+ (44%). In Calgary, Cardinal Research said the NDP (50%) beats the UCP (44%). In Edmonton, it pointed out the NDP (53%) would dominate against the UCP (39%). The UCP (65%) has a major lead over the NDP (29%) in the rest of Alberta. Cardinal Research went on to say 31% of Albertans have a positive opinion about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. It added 44% have a negative opinion about Smith. Twenty-one percent have a neutral opinion about Smith. Another 4% were unsure about her. Cardinal Research continued by saying 36% of Albertans have a positive opinion about Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi. It said 28% have a negative opinion about Nenshi. While Nenshi has been Alberta NDP leader for a few months, 26% were neutral about him. One-tenth were unsure about him. .The poll was conducted through telephones with 1,553 Albertan adults from September 17-28. It had a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.