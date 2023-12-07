Alberta

Poll finds Albertans split over AHS restructuring

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said they are hoping to improve the healthcare system.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said they are hoping to improve the healthcare system. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare
Danielle Smith
Angus Reid Institute
Healthcare System
Alberta Government
Healthcare Workers
Alberta Sovereignty Act
Healthcare Reform
Health Outcomes
Government Performance Index

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news