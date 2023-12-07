Poll finds Albertans split over AHS restructuring

Albertans have mixed reviews of the Alberta government attempting to fix healthcare by restructuring administration, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). Two-fifths believed restructuring the healthcare system is a good idea, according to the Thursday poll. The ARI said 43% disagree with healthcare reform, and one-fifth were unsure. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her government’s plan has been criticized by healthcare workers for failing to address one of the core issues facing the healthcare system — a lack of employees and hospital beds. Albertans were more inclined to agree with the assessment by healthcare workers. While the Alberta government insists healthcare reform is needed, the ARI found half of Albertans believe there are not enough resources in the healthcare system. It said two-fifths disagreed, believing the system needs better management to use the resources it has. Meanwhile, 53% of Albertans said healthcare is one of the province’s top concerns, trailing the rising cost of living (68%). Majorities said the Alberta government is handling these files poorly. The Alberta government said on November 8 it will reorient the healthcare system on Albertans to improve health outcomes for them and empower healthcare workers to deliver quality care. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to dismantle AHS, focus on more timely healthcare systems“Albertans deserve access to the healthcare they need, when and where they need it,” said Smith. “Healthcare workers move mountains for their patients every day.”The ARI went on to say the Alberta government scores a 38 on its Government Performance Index — above the Canadian average. It added the Alberta government received significant approval on its handling of the economy (49%) and energy policy (54%). After activiation of the Alberta Sovereignty Act, two-fifths said the Alberta government is managing its relationship with the Canadian government well. Half disagreed and said it is doing poorly on that front. Housing affordability has risen as a top issue in Alberta over the last year. One-quarter selected it as a top priority, rising from 16% who said so in 2022. The poll was conducted online from November 24 to December 1 among a representative randomized sample of 392 Albertan adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- five percentage points, 19 times out of 20.