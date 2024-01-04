Poll finds almost half of Canadians want election before 2025

Close to half of Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place as soon as possible, according to a poll conducted by Nanos Research on behalf of CTV News. One-third of Canadians wanted to have an election in 2025, according to the Wednesday poll. Nanos said 17% had no preference and 4% were unsure. It found the Prairies was the region with the most support for calling a Canadian election as soon as possible at 41.3%. After the Prairies was British Columbia (31.9%). This was followed by Ontario (29.2%), Atlantic Canada (23.4%) and Quebec (20.3%). Men (35.6%) were more likely than women (23.4%) to favour a near election. People aged 35 to 54 were the age group most supportive of holding the election soon (35.2%). Nanos went on to say Atlantic Canada had the most support for waiting to hold the election in 2025 (39.9%). While the Prairies had the most support for holding an election as soon as possible, it said it was the area with the least amount for going to the polls in 2025 (21.4%). Women (35.8%) were more likely than men (29.6%) to favour waiting until 2025. People aged 55+ had the greatest support for having the election in 2025 (41.4%). Nanos continued by saying Quebec had the most support for no preference (26.1%). While all of the other areas had similar levels of support for no preference, Ontario had the least (13.1%). Women (19.4%) had more support than men (15%) for no preference. Those aged 18 to 34 had the greatest percentage with no preference (21.5%). Many Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should step down instead of staying on in the upcoming election, according to an August poll conducted by Abacus Data. READ MORE: Majority of Canadians think Trudeau ‘should step down' before next electionMore than half of Canadians said Trudeau should step down. One-quarter said Trudeau should stay, and 17% were unsure. Among the respondents who voted for the Liberals in the 2021 election, 28% said they think he should step down. However, 52% wanted him to run again. The Nanos poll was conducted using telephone and random online surveys of 1,069 Canadian adults between November 30 and December 2. It has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.