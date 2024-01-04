Alberta

Poll finds almost half of Canadians want election before 2025

Voting sign election day 2019 Canadian election
Voting sign election day 2019 Canadian election Courtesy Michael Wilson/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Nanos Research
Abacus Data
Men
Support
Ctv News
Prairies
2025
Canadian Election
Preference

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news