Poll finds anger towards feds reaches all-time high

Anger towards the Canadian government has increased to its highest point or held steady in every region in Canada, according to a poll conducted by Nanos Research. At the moment, 31% of Canadians are angry with the federal government, according to the poll. Nanos Research said another 31% are pessimistic about it. While most Canadians are angry or pessimistic, 11% are disinterested and 11% are satisfied. One-tenth are optimistic and 6% are unsure. Nanos Research found the area with the largest percentage of angry Canadians was the Prairies at 44.6%. This percentage was up from 38.1% in December and 32.1% in September. After the Prairies was Atlantic Canada (38.2%). This was followed by British Columbia (30.1%), Ontario (28.3%), and Quebec (24.1%). It said the age group with the most anger towards the Canadian government was 18- to 34-year-olds (31.6%). This percentage was up from December (30.1%) and September (25.6%). While 18 to 34 year olds came in first place, 55+ came a close second (31.2%). Three-tenths of 35- to 54-year-olds said they were angry. When it comes to gender, 36.5% of males were angry. Three-tenths of males were angry with the government in December and 28% felt this way in September. However, 25.9% of females had a similar feeling. While 18.8% felt this way in December, 22% did in September. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2023 Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was exploiting Canadians' anger and concerns by supporting the Freedom Convoy and associated movements.READ MORE: Trudeau accuses Poilievre of exploiting Canadians' 'anger and concerns'“There are always going to be politicians out there who try to exploit legitimate anger and concerns that people have,” said Trudeau. “But that's not the way to get something built, by crossing your arms and saying Canada’s broken.”The poll was conducted through telephone and online surveys with 1,069 Canadian adults between March 31 and April 1. It has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.