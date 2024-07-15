Poll finds Canadians think Quebec takes too much, Alberta gives too much

Quebec was the province Canadians felt most likely to say had a disproportionate benefit from its place in Confederation, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). A total of 42% of Canadians believe Quebec garners an extra advantage in Confederation, according to the Monday poll. While Quebec was the province Canadians believed was the most favoured, Ontario came in second place (24%).After Ontario was do not know/cannot say (23%). This was followed by Atlantic Canada (15%), none (13%), and Alberta (11%). Conversely, the ARI said Alberta is at the top among the provinces Canadians think give more than it receives. It found 23% of Canadians believe this. That proportion is 10 points higher than any other province, with Ontario coming in second (13%). However, Saskatchewan residents were the most upset when evaluating its place in Confederation, with 58% of them saying they get a bad deal. The popular opinion Western Canada is treated unfairly in Confederation persists. At least four-fifths of residents in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba said the Canadian government always favours Ontario and Quebec. The ARI pointed out a majority of Canadians in every province except Quebec said federal government policies have hurt their provincial economy in recent years. In most situations, it said one-fifth believe it was helped them. BC residents were the most likely to say their province is respected by the rest of Canada (64%). Agreement to this statement elsewhere in Canada ranged from 22% in Saskatchewan to 44% in Ontario. This poll comes after Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon promised in April another referendum on Quebec independence if his party takes power in the next election. READ MORE: MORGAN: The West should help hold the door for Quebec's exit from CanadaQuebec independent activists have said they know they cannot pull the trigger on another referendum until they are confident they will win it. This is because a referendum loss sets back independence efforts by decades, even if it is a narrow loss.Since he has promised a referendum, it means he is confident the independence side will win it. After decades of chasing non-French speakers from Quebec through oppressive policies and antagonizing the rest of Canada to disrupt national unity, it could have the winning conditions it has sought for an independence referendum.The poll was conducted online from July 9 to 12 among a representative randomized sample of 2,021 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It had a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.