Poll finds Conservatives tied with Bloc Quebecois in Quebec

The Conservatives would receive the same share of the popular vote as the Bloc Quebecois in Quebec if an election was held now, according to a poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the National Post. The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois would come in first with 29% of the popular vote in Quebec, according to a poll released Wednesday. In third place would be the Liberals (26%). This was followed by the NDP (8%), the Greens (5%), the People’s Party of Canada (2%), and another party (1%). While the Conservatives would be tied for first in Quebec, Leger found it would dominate across Canada (42%). The Liberals would finish in second place (23%). This was followed by the NDP (18%), Bloc Quebecois (6%), Greens (5%), the PPC (3%), and another party (1%). The Conservatives would finish in first place among males (46%). While it would finish in first among females, it would do so with a smaller lead (39%). Although the Conservatives would come in first among all age groups, the one it would do the best among is 35 to 54 (46%). It would receive 43% among 55+ and 36% among 18 to 34. Leger went on to say the area of Canada that was most satisfied with the Liberal government was British Columbia (37%). Quebec was the second most satisfied area with it (30%). The areas following Quebec were Alberta (29%), Atlantic Canada (25%), Ontario (24%), and Manitoba and Saskatchewan (15%). It found Manitoba and Saskatchewan had the most people dissatisfied with the Canadian government (75%). Ontario and Alberta were the second most dissatisfied areas with it (70%). The areas following Ontario and Alberta were Atlantic Canada (69%), Quebec (61%), and BC (56%). Two-thirds of Canadians were dissatisfied with the federal government. However, 27% of them were satisfied with it. Another 5% did not know, and 2% preferred not to answer. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre came in first place for who would make the best prime minister (28%). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tied for second (16%). None of the above and do not know would be close behind (14%).