Poll finds four-fifths of Canadians believe in conspiracy theories

Four-fifths of Canadians said they find at least one major conspiracy theory true, according to a poll conducted by Leger. The most popular conspiracy theory people supported was mainstream media manipulates the information it disseminates at 55%, according to the poll. Leger said 35% of Canadians do not believe the mainstream media manipulates information, and one-tenth were unsure. After the mainstream media manipulates information was former US president John F. Kennedy’s assassination was a cover-up (36%). This was followed by the car crash that killed Princess Diana was an assassination and not an accident and scientists have found a cure for cancer, but governments and pharmaceutical companies withhold it (34%), and evidence of alien contact is being concealed from the public (33%). The least popular conspiracy theory was Earth is flat (5%). Nine-tenths of Canadians said they did not believe Earth is flat, and 5% were unsure. When it came to the areas of Canada most likely to believe in conspiracy theories, Leger said Alberta came in first for support for the conspiracy theories about mainstream media (68%), Princess Diana's death (41%), and the cancer cure (46%). It added Quebec had the most people believing in the Kennedy assassination conspiracy theory (46%). Manitoba and Saskatchewan were the most likely to believe in alien contact (37%). People’s Party of Canada voters were the most likely to support the top five conspiracy theories. Conservatives came in second place for believing the conspiracy theories about mainstream media (68%), Princess Diana’s death (39%) and alien contact (35%).Bloc Quebecois voters ranked second for support about Kennedy’s assassination (45%). Greens had second place for support about the cure for cancer being discovered (48%). Leger acknowledged the most popular conspiracy theory Americans supported was the one about the mainstream media at 63%. This was a gap of eight points with Canadians. Second place went to COVID-19 being created as a biological weapon in a lab (51%). The other top conspiracy theories were governments are hiding the truth about the harmfulness of vaccines (49%), the one about Kennedy’s assassination (47%) and the one about the cancer cure (39%). The least popular conspiracy theory among Americans was Earth is flat (9%). This was a gap of four points with Canadians. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) said in September about 15% of Canadians are considered conspiracy theorists. READ MORE: Canadian Anti-Hate Network claims 6 million Canadians conspiracy theoristsThe CAHN asked for additional financial support from the Canadian government to combat those who aim to “do away with our liberal democracy.” “We believe 10% to 15% of Canadians are consuming far-right content and believe in one or more far-right conspiracy theories,” said the CAHN. The poll was conducted online among 1,529 Canadian and 1,001 American adults from November 24 to 26. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.