Poll finds Liberals plummet to NDP levels of support

The Liberals would come in a distant second place with the popular vote if an election was called today, with just a slight lead over the NDP, according to a poll conducted by Nanos Research. “The federal Conservatives remain in the driver's seat with a clear advantage over the Liberals who are now within the margin of error with the NDP in ballot support,” said Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos in a Tuesday poll. “Also of note, Conservative Poilievre has hit a high not seen by any Conservative leader in the past decade on the preferred PM tracking.” Nanos Research found the Liberals would finish in second place at 23.4%, with the NDP a close third (22.1%). The Conservatives would come in first place (40.8%). The Bloc Quebecois was at 6.6%, the Greens were at 4.7%, and the People’s Party of Canada was at 1.4%. When it comes to ballot and leadership impressions, Nanos said the Conservatives were the most favourable (54.8%). In this scenario, it said the NDP would come in second place (45.2%). After the NDP was the Liberals (41.5%). This was followed by the Bloc Quebecois (37.3%), the Greens (30.9%), and the PPC (25.1%). Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was the first preferred choice for prime minister (36.3%). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a distant second place (18.6%). After Trudeau was NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (16.9%). This was followed by Green leader Elizabeth May (3.7%) and PPC leader Maxime Bernier (1.6%). This comes after Trudeau stood up Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. READ MORE: UPDATED: Trudeau shreds Smith’s UCP government, says 'not a plot by Eastern bastards'Smith did not have any face time with Trudeau, but he took time to disparage her government at length on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen. He said Albertans were “getting fooled by right-wing politicians.” He accused traditional oil sands and energy companies of ripping off workers by refusing to embrace his climate change policies.The poll was conducted from landline and cellphone samples from February 16 to 23 with 1,000 Canadian adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.