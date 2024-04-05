Poll finds low support for no-fault insurance in Alberta

Through no fault of Albertans’ own, they support at-fault insurance. Albertans have a strong preference for maintaining the current at-fault auto insurance system over transitioning to a no-fault one, according to a poll conducted by Janet Brown Opinion Research (JBOR) on behalf of advocacy group Fair Alberta Insurance Regulations (FAIR). “In light of our recent findings, it's evident that Albertans have a strong preference for the at-fault insurance system,” said JBOR founder Janet Brown in a Thursday press release. “Our data shows a majority of the population is not only familiar with the current system but also prefers it over the alternative no-fault model.”FAIR said 63% of Albertans are in favour of the current at-fault auto insurance, with one-quarter indicating a preference for a no-fault system. It added 4% expressed support for a mixed system, but 8% were undecided. These attitudes have remained consistent with those measured in 2021, indicating a stable preference across Alberta over time. FAIR delved into Albertans’ perceptions of fairness concerning the no-fault insurance model, particularly its principle of treating responsible parties the same as those not at fault and the prohibition of suing the at-fault driver. A majority found these features of no-fault insurance to be less fair compared to the current at-fault system, with 61% of Albertans opposing equal treatment for victims and drivers responsible for accidents and 71% saying they disapprove of the inability to sue an at-fault driver.“Every Alberta driver must buy an auto insurance policy and we all deserve a system that is fair and affordable, but Albertans are clearly saying victims of accidents caused by bad drivers should have the right to hold the responsible parties accountable — that’s just an Alberta value — personal responsibility,” said FAIR spokesperson Jackie Halpern. In terms of auto insurance reforms, FAIR said 68% supported the Alberta government exploring options for lower insurance premiums within the at-fault system. This contrasted with 16% favouring the exploration of a no-fault system. It said there has been an increase in awareness among Albertans about no-fault insurance with a 10-point rise since 2021 in the number at least somewhat familiar with the subject.Halpern concluded by saying a no-fault system “takes power away from consumers and puts decisions solely in the hands of insurance companies.”“There is a better way to reform the system that promotes affordability for Albertans, accountability for insurance companies and expands choices for consumers,” she said. “We can do all of these things while protecting the rights of Albertans.”The Alberta government implemented reforms to address high auto insurance rates as it explored long-term solutions in November. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government reforms auto insurance system“We know that Albertans have been struggling with their auto insurance rates and that’s why we’ve been working hard to find solutions,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “I’m pleased that we can work to bring forward these new measures to help.”