Poll finds satisfaction with Canadian provincial governments declining

The levels of contentment among Canadians with their provincial governments on key issues has slid further downward, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). When considering the top two issues in every part of Canada — the cost of living and healthcare — Canadians in every province canvassed had less than 36% satisfaction with their respective governments on each, according to the Tuesday poll. The ARI said dissatisfaction on each issue exceeds seven-tenths nationwide. When it comes to healthcare, the proportion saying their provincial government has done well on this file has dropped in half as a national average over the past four years — from 49% in 2020 to 24% now. This includes a fall from 63% to 27% in BC and 47% to 19% in Ontario. The ARI acknowledged no provinces have seen their average approval ratings on the four key measures — healthcare, housing affordability, education or drug and addiction policy — improve from 2020 to 2023. It said the one bright spot for provincial governments is in economic management. While each government is panned on its inflation and cost of living response, an average of half of people in Alberta (51%), Saskatchewan (56%) and Quebec (48%) say their leadership was doing a good job in economic stewardship throughout 2023. The spotlight will be on a few provincial governments this year, as BC, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are scheduled to hold elections. Whether any provincial government can break this trend and turn the views of their residents around remains to be seen. The ARI added 2024's provincial priorities are easy to discern. It said the cost of living is the main provincial issue in every region canvassed other than Nova Scotia, where it ranks second. Healthcare is the second main issue in every region other than Nova Scotia, where it ranks first. Satisfaction with provincial governments in handling education has dropped from an average of 45% in 2020 to 32% in 2023. This includes a fall of 50% to 26% in Quebec and 46% to 24% in New Brunswick. The ARI poll was conducted online from November 24 to December 1 among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has margins of error that varied based on each province.