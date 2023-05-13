A new Mainstreet Research poll released Saturday reported that the United Conservative Party (UCP) are leading the Alberta NDP by six points.
The election is a tight two-party race between the UCP and Alberta NDP.
A new Mainstreet Research poll released Saturday reported that the United Conservative Party (UCP) are leading the Alberta NDP by six points.
The election is a tight two-party race between the UCP and Alberta NDP.
Recent polls reported that the UCP and the Alberta NDP are “deadlocked" heading into the May general election, which will determine who becomes premier and what party forms the government.
On Saturday, Mainstreet Research released its recent findings on voters from a survey conducted from May 9 to May 12 among a sample of 1338 adults, 18 or older, living in Alberta.
Mainstreet Research said if a provincial election were held today, 45% would vote for the UCP, while 39% would vote for the Alberta NDP.
The UCP and NDP can still grab votes, with 11% saying they were undecided and 50% of decided voters who answered the survey said if a provincial election were held today, they would vote for UCP leader Danielle Smith. Alberta NDP Rachel Notley's support is 44% among voters.
The survey also asked voters do they have a favourable or unfavourable view of Smith. Only 26% said they have a “Strongly favourable” opinion of Smith, while 40% said they have a “Strongly unfavourable” opinion of Smith. “Somewhat favourable” was third on the list with 20%, while “Somewhat unfavourable” was 8%. The rest of the voters, 5%, said they “Don't know.”
Mainstreet Research said if a federal election were held today, 56% would vote for Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and 18% said they would vote Liberal and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The NDP came third on the list with 13% support.
The survey is intended to represent the voting population in Alberta.
The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.7% at the 95% confidence level. Margins of error are higher in each subsample. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.