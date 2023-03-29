Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

A new poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute shows the UCP has taken the lead over the NDP, but the battle remains for Calgary between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley for voters.

As attack ads reign, new data from the non-profit ARI finds the UCP with a seven-point lead over the NDP in vote intention.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest50
guest50

I am grateful that most young people don't vote.

Slash
Slash

I agree with the comments below. However, the NDP may be specifically targeting a younger social media savvy voting group. I for one, hardly watch television. However, it seems that the UCP is running their campaign ads on the mainstream networks. I will go to Youtube for any DIY repairs, projects, or solving a work problem. For the last 3 months, anyone in Alberta are seeing a large number of NDP campaign and attack ads. It appears that the UCP have really not explored running ads on social media and their tactics may be 10 years out of date.

private property
private property

People voting NDP generally don't like themselves or their neighbours. Notely was a terrible premier.

Delby
Delby

"the most likely to go on welfare" or "the most likely to demand everything for nothing" demographic would vote NDP. It figures.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yes, the DO-NOTs (as in 'Do Not Work' or contribute anything worthwhile to society') who live off the DOs (hardworking taxpaying Albertans).

