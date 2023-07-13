Gondek

Gondek

 Screen grab

Nearing the midway point of its term, Calgary City Council has received a failing grade from Calgarians, according to the results of a recent survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.

"These findings align with those gathered last fall, although one bright spot for councillors is that their ratings among constituents have improved nominally over the past year," ThinkHQ Public Inc. said in a statement.

Gondek graph

The survey said City of Calgary Mayor Gondek has struggled since being elected in October 2021 and has not gained any significant ground with voters regarding their ratings of her performance.
Council graph

The poll said councillor performance ratings are reasonably consistent across demographic strata, with some variation, particularly in negative evaluations.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Calgary is getting exactly who and what they voted for.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

Welcome to electronic voting. Most 5th graders today could rig them.

Report Add Reply
Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

I have not found anybody willing to admit they voted for Gondek. I will bet that if any councillor had the courage to declare that there is no climate emergency, his/her approval rating would shoot through the roof.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Gee who would or could have predicted this? But what was the alternative? Farkas? The guy was as phony as a 3 dollar bill, all talk no action. Civic politics is a mess, more so than any other, look at Edmonton, Toronto and many other big cities all absolute he|| holes. But then the elected school boards are no different or better. We need to get more involved, and stop this madness.

Report Add Reply
azhouse
azhouse

Gondek is an unmitigated disaster...

Report Add Reply
Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

I did not vote for Gyondek but it is easy to see that she is clearly unable to do the job of mayor with any competence.....a statement that is also true for pretty well every member of city council.

Starting her reign with an insanity about resolving global warming at a city level, no serious attack on spending by the out of control bureaucracy and no attempt to even get a working dialogue with the premier.

I would hope she has the sense to at a minimum not run again, but preferably she just resigns and gets out of the way.

Having said that, who is in the wings to replace her? Farkas? No way....he has shown his true colours.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

What's wrong with Zane Novak? He ran last time. I volunteered for him

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Gondek was installed by WEF

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

She was indeed. She has zero competency to declare a a climate emergency as her own initiative.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.