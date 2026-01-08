Alberta

Poll shows Albertans warming to independence

According to a poll from Research Co., Albertans may be becoming increasingly supportive of Alberta independence, with young voters as potential swing voters if a referendum were called.
A massive crowd of Alberta independence supporters gathered in Edmonton on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the "I Am Alberta" rally organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project.
Thousands of Alberta independence supporters took part in the Alberta Prosperity Projects "I Am Alberta" rally this Saturday October 25, 2025. Alberta Prosperity Project
