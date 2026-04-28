Poll shows stagnant support for Alberta independence

EDMONTON — A new poll commissioned for CBC Calgary reported a slight decrease in support for Alberta independence among respondents in April 2026 compared to a May 2025 poll, despite apparent increased momentum behind the movement. A poll by Janet Brown Opinion Research conducted between April 7 and 22 revealed that 27% of respondents would have voted to "separate" from Canada if a referendum had been held at the time of polling, while 67% would have voted against it. The same poll, conducted by Janet Brown in May 2025, found that 28% of respondents would have voted in favour of independence and 67% against it. The difference between the two polls is a one percentage point increase in the number of undecided respondents, jumping from 5% in 2025 to 6% in 2026. This decreased support comes as Stay Free Alberta prepares to submit their petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence, which organizer Mitch Sylvestre has told the Western Standard secured “well more than 177,000" signatures, the number needed to trigger a referendum. .Recent polling from Pollara Strategic Insights aligns with Janet Brown's reporting, indicating 27% favour Alberta independence, but disagrees with the finding of decreased support, as Pollara's polling was a five-year high.Abacus Data published similar findings on March 5, showing just 26% support for independence.Conversely, polling commissioned by the Western Standard and conducted by Mainstreet Research in February indicated 34% support for independence.Research Co. survey results from January that reported 31% of respondents supported Alberta independence..Male respondents to the Janet Brown poll were most likely to favour independence, with 34% supporting it. Similar numbers are seen outside of Alberta's major cities, with 35% of rural Albertans and 32% of those in "small cities" supporting the movement.Respondents to the poll expressed strong skepticism that the referendum results would favour independence, with 68% saying it is unlikely.Middle-class respondents, earning between $60k and $100k in 2025, at 21%, were least likely to vote for independence. Upper-class individuals earning more than $150k in 2025 were most likely to vote in favour, with 32% of respondents supporting Alberta independence..Questions remain about whether Stay Free Alberta's question on independence will be placed on the referendum, though Justice Shaina Leonard will soon rule on whether Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer was correct in granting a second petition on independence after the original one was ruled unconstitutional.Even if Stay Free Alberta's question does not reach the referendum in October, Albertans will likely get to vote on whether Alberta remains in Canada via Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian petition.An Alberta Legislature committee is reviewing Lukaszuk's petition to determine whether it is meant to trigger a referendum or a vote in the legislature, but Premier Danielle Smith said on Thursday that she believes it will need to be on the October ballot.