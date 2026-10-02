Alberta

Poll suggests men are 59% more likely than women to support AI data centres in Alberta

ChatGPT
An AI-generated image of an AI data centre facility located outside of Calgary. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Janet Brown Opinion Research
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta AI Data Centre
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