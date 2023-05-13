New poll says NDP in the lead

UCP leader Danielle Smith (L) and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (R).

 Western Standard Photo

A new poll on Saturday is reporting the Alberta NDP and Rachel Notley have taken the lead in Alberta Election.

It appears the Alberta NDP gained seven points over the UCP heading into the May general election which will determine who becomes premier.

Poll data

Abacus Data 

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

How can we go from a UCP 7 point lead a couple days ago posted by Western Standard to this?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

God help us all if Notley and NDP morons win this election! With the halfwit Prime Minister targeting Alberta, the leader of the NDP (Singh) in his pocket, and Notley in power here, we will all be doomed.

Raz
Raz

If Notley wins, I'll puke.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Polls should be banned from every type of election. They do not reflect reality, but could use 'power of suggestion' swaying undecided voters. You don't have to like the leader, but look at their deeds, policies and commitment. Remember that you'll be stuck with your choice for years, if the wrong choice is made. Just look where we are at the Federal level, abysmal. Good luck Albertans.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Exactly. Your voting the party, the leaders are just figure heads and can be changed anytime. Rather UCP than the destruction of Alberta through virtue policies that have zero substance.

guest50
guest50

I do not believe this poll.

mackew
mackew

Never heard of this polling company

