If an election were held now, Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) would hold a slight lead in Alberta’s battleground ridings, according to a new poll conducted by Mainstreet Research.

Mainstreet Research released a new poll Thursday and said 48% of decided voters would vote for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP, with 43% choosing Rachel Notley’s NDP in the contested battlegrounds of Calgary and outer Edmonton.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

"The NDP holds all but one of Edmonton’s 20 ridings".. That alone speaks volumes about the mentality of the majority of Edmontonians. I doubt many of them are rational or truth seekers as they seem to only be interested with their radical socialist ideologies.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m shocked that these numbers are even close, given the path of destruction the NDP reaped on us last time, wake up Alberta, before it is too late. The NDP will not make the same mistake as last time, and take a slow path to our destruction, it will be a rapid March, and after 4 years there will be no recovery.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The WEF infected fascists and woketard terrorists in control of Calgary and Edmonton will stop at nothing to steal this election for Trudeau and Singh/ Nutley

They will try any form of criminality they can think of

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Agreed. We all need to be extremely vigilant and take great caution and care with the tabulation of the votes in the upcoming election. It is highly suspicious that Gondek and Sohi would simultaneously both win for Mayor along with their socialist councilors.

Robadam
Robadam

Wake up Calgary voters. If those anti oil virtue signalling ndp ilk get in, say goodbye to whatever of the economy is left.

