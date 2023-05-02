Notley vs Smith in the polls

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and UCP Leader Danielle Smith.

 Western Standard Photo

New poll information says the United Conservative Party (UCP) have taken the lead in Alberta Election 2023.

On Monday, a new Global/Ipsos poll conducted using a dual online and phone methodology shows the UCP has a four-point lead over the NDP among decided and leaning Alberta voters

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

If this above poll is close to being correct, than it explains the mentality of Calgary voters who chose to vote Mayor Gondek and her woke council into office. I would have never believed that the Calgary voters would be so braindead, blind and stupid, but here we are. It seems that wokeism is gaining ground in Alberta. If that happens Alberta will be another bleak, desolate, impoverished sh-thole province in a bigger sh-thole country run by criminals and globalists.

fpenner
fpenner

The simple fact that Nutley was OK with letting Fort Mac burn to the ground instead of allowing non-union firefighters to help is reason to never vote for that slimy party, regardless of looking at ANYTHING else from either candidate.

