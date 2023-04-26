An Alberta doctor testified he had “very low confidence” over the reporting of COVID-19 vaccine side effects at an inquiry in Red Deer.
Dr. Gregory Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, testified the first day of the National Citizens Inquiry hearings within the province.
Chan told inquisitors it was important to record adverse effects when introducing a new technology such as a vaccine.
Initially, the process of recording such effects “was not clearly communicated,” and technical issues led to doctors being sent around in circles when recording online.
A new reporting format increased efficiency, according to Chan, who himself recorded 56 adverse events. He told the inquiry for a submission to be registered, it had to have taken place within four weeks of the vaccine shot. For pre-existing conditions, patients had to see a worsening of symptoms within the four-week period.
Of Chan’s 56 submissions, he received feedback on 23 – only six of which were accepted by Alberta’s Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) team. The others were rejected or given feedback which was unclear over whether further vaccinations should be given, something Dr Chan felt was “inappropriate” in his professional opinion.
In one case study, Chan referenced a young hockey player who recently contracted COVID-19. Following his recovery, he returned to full-time training before taking up the vaccine. Between 24-48 hours after the shot, the player fell unconscious at home. He survived the experience, but was forced to call time on his playing career before it even truly started.
Chan told the inquiry he felt “the AEFI team had got the details incorrect” when they believed the player to have suffered long COVID rather than a side effect, adding he had “very low confidence” submissions were documented correctly.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
They did not want to know about any adverse effects. Thank God for some honest Doctors like Chan. The system is basically corrupt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.