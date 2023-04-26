Gregory Chan
Courtesy National Citizens Inquiry

An Alberta doctor testified he had “very low confidence” over the reporting of COVID-19 vaccine side effects at an inquiry in Red Deer.

Dr. Gregory Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, testified the first day of the National Citizens Inquiry hearings within the province.

(1) comment

Jasper425
Jasper425

They did not want to know about any adverse effects. Thank God for some honest Doctors like Chan. The system is basically corrupt.

