Ponoka Pride Society dissolves partially due to a 'complete lack of government support'

EDMONTON – The Ponoka Pride Society dissolved on Sunday, citing limited resources, inconsistent community support, and insufficient government assistance as reasons for their decision. "This decision reflects an unfortunate reality," reads a statement from the society posted on social media. "It comes after ongoing efforts to keep our organization alive in the face of limited resources, inconsistent community engagement, and a complete lack of governmental support." Established in 2021, the society's Facebook bio stated that they wanted to "creating a safe and unifying community for all." They claim their disassembling does not mean Ponoka's sexual minority communities no longer need support, but rather that they don't have the funding and resources needed to offer it. "This is not a failure of values, vision, or care," the statement read. "It's a reflection of how difficult it is for community-driven organizations to survive without adequate funding, backing, and shared responsibilities. Passion cannot replace material support." .The society hopes their decision to dissolve will inspire change and lead to more support for Alberta sexual minorities, who continue to face "discrimination and push back for simply existing.""We hope this moment serves as a reminder that community work requires more than praise, it requires consistent commitment, resources, and accountability from both the public and those in power," their statement read.The Ponoka Pride Society is not listed as a direct recipient of any Government of Alberta grants, but they were involved in the Holding Spaces Project, which received $25,000 in 2024 under the Rural Mental Health Project Community Grant. Other publicly disclosed funding includes $2,088 collected by the Ponoka Jubilee Library, on behalf of the society, in 2023. "We are so incredibly grateful to those who have shown us your unwavering support, for our volunteers, donors, collaborators, and community members who believed in us and stood with us," their statement read. .The Ponoka Pride Society claimed the $1,466 in their bank accounts on Sunday will be donated to Camp Fyrefly, a camp for queer and transgender youth. "Thank you for being part of Ponoka Pride Society," the statement read in closing. "The work extends beyond this organization.""We hope that we've shown our small town that there are safe. accepting, and loving people in this community, who want to help create safe spaces for people to live authentically."