'POOR TASTE:' Edmonton dealership apologizes for satirical 'Alberta Proud' truck advertisement

EDMONTON — An Edmonton car dealership has apologized for a Facebook ad that joked about Ford adding an Alberta-themed package to accompany its “Proud to Honor” package, which helps support U.S. military families. "The recent post about the Alberta truck was something that should never have happened," reads a Facebook post from Koch Ford Lincoln on Thursday. .The post came in response to a Facebook ad by the dealership, in which the post played on Ford's "Proud to Honor" add-on package for the 2027 Super Duty, and asked if the manufacturer should offer an "Alberta Proud" option with the Alberta flag detailed on the vehicle's side.Ford's "Proud to Honor" package adds an American flag graphic to the truck and is part of the company's U.S. military veterans services program. Proceeds from the design package go to Blue Star Families, which focuses on supporting military families, spouses, and children. "In talking with the person responsible, it was something that was done in jest/satire and truly was a horrible oversight," the dealership's apology post read. "It's not excusable and was 100% in poor taste." "We are embarrassed and disappointed," the post read. "We are proud of our Canadian roots and have operated this business in the community for nearly 70 years. The post does not reflect the views or values of Koch Ford or its ownership."The Western Standard reached out to Koch Ford for comment. .The incident is the latest in which businesses have faced criticism for using the Alberta flag in promotion amid the ongoing Alberta independence debate, in which the flag has been adopted as a rallying symbol for independence supporters. Earlier in July, a Safeway in Edmonton faced criticism for using the Alberta flag in displays to promote Alberta-made products, after federalists questioned whether it should be used, given the ongoing debate hovering over the province. A political storm brewed around the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade in June, sparked by an initial decision to deny entry to a float decorated with Alberta flags, but the committee later reversed the decision after determining that something could be "pro-Alberta" without being "pro-independence." Despite overturning the decision, parade organizers said volunteers continued to face harassment over the float, which prompted them to eventually cancel the event.