Alberta

'POOR TASTE:' Edmonton dealership apologizes for satirical 'Alberta Proud' truck advertisement

A side-by-side photo of Ford's "Proud to Honor" package posted by Koch Ford and the satirical "Alberta Proud" variant.
A side-by-side photo of Ford's "Proud to Honor" package posted by Koch Ford and the satirical "Alberta Proud" variant. Facebook: Tonya Olson
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