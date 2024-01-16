Potential contenders to replace Notley as Alberta NDP leader

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has resigned from her position, triggering a leadership race in the near future. Since it was suspected Notley would resign, a number of potential Alberta NDP leadership candidates have been gearing up in the background for possible runs. Sources told the Western Standard many NDP MLAs are looking to run for leader. Here are some potential candidates to become the next NDP leader. .Sarah Hoffman NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman has been in provincial politics since 2015. Hoffman was the deputy premier and health minister from 2015 to 2019. She expanded mental health and addictions supports, strengthened women’s healthcare and built hospitals and continuing care centres. Prior to entering provincial politics, she served as an Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) trustee and chair. EPSB increased inclusivity and kept schools open under her leadership..Shannon PhillipsNDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) has been in her position since 2015. When Notley was premier, Phillips was chosen as environment and parks minister. Prior to being elected, she had more than 10 years of experience in economic policy and communications. While she has been floated as a possible successor, a source told the Western Standard she might be stepping down as an MLA in 2024. If she did follow through on running for leader, it could help the NDP expand its reach beyond Edmonton and Calgary..Irfan Sabir NDP MLA Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCall) has been in his role since 2015. Sabir introduced the Alberta Child Benefit and ensured social assistance increased with inflation. When the NDP was almost wiped out in Calgary in 2019, he won his seat and continued to push progressive causes in the Alberta Legislature. Outside of his time in office, he worked in law firms specializing in indigenous legal arbitration and legislation and for several non-profit organizations. He holds master's degrees in economics and social work and a juris doctorate from the University of Calgary. .Rhiannon Hoyle NDP MLA Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South) was elected in 2023, becoming the first black woman to serve in the Alberta Legislature. Hoyle used to be the Alberta Party president. Another political experience she had was running for Edmonton city council in 2021, where she lost by a slim margin. She has spent the last 20 years working with non-profits, community leagues and in leadership roles with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues to enhance recreational facilities for neighbourhoods. She partnered with local businesses and residents to understand what they need from their politicians..Court Ellingson NDP MLA Court Ellingson (Calgary-Foothills) was elected in 2023, adding some more orange to Calgary. Ellingson worked as the vice-president strategy at Calgary Economic Development. He used to be the program director at Calgary Innovation Coalition. While he might be new to politics, a source informed the Western Standard he was developing a team for a leadership campaign. His leadership abilities were displayed when he led the charge against the Public Health Amendment Act and the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act when they were debated in third reading. .Kathleen Ganley NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) has been in her role since 2015. Ganley served as justice minister and solicitor general from 2015 to 2019. This built on her experience as an associate in a private law firm specializing in labour, employment and human rights law. She has donated her time as a volunteer to causes such as student legal assistance, swim coaching and community theatre. She holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and philosophy and a juris doctorate from the University of Calgary..Rakhi Pancholi NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud) came into her position in 2019. Pancholi worked as a lawyer specializing in education, labour, and employment law. She has volunteered with the Humane Animal Rescue Team, Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, and the Edmonton Community Legal Centre. She has produced a number of videos over the last few months that resemble those a party leader would put out. Unlike many of her potential candidates, she was not in government when Notley won, so she would not have to address this baggage. .Gil McGowan Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan might not be an NDP MLA at the moment, but he has made it known he wants it to form government. McGowan has served as AFL president since 2005, which followed him being its communications director for 10 years. He has written three books on unions and the Alberta economy. To the Western Standard, he is most famous for flipping off former Edmonton bureau chief Arthur Green while at an Alberta Sovereignty Act protest. It is almost guaranteed he will not talk to the Western Standard should he run for leader..Naheed Nenshi Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has been out of elected office for a few years, but that did not stop him from campaigning for the NDP in the last election. Nenshi served as Calgary mayor from 2010 to 2021, where he led the city through four states of emergency. In recognition of his leadership, he was awarded the World Mayor Prize by the City Mayors Foundation in 2014. Prior to his election, he served as Canada’s first tenured non-profit management professor at Mount Royal University. He has been a vocal critic of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, saying she has been a terrible leader. .Todd Hirsch Former ATB Financial chief economist Todd Hirsch has never held elected office, but he has indicated he supports the NDP. As ATB Financial's chief economist, Hirsch tracked and analyzed developments in Alberta's and North America's economy. He spent most of his time crisscrossing Alberta, sharing these insights at more than 150 presentations per year.He was involved in developing the NDP’s platform costing in the last election. A few weeks before the election, he endorsed Notley, saying she had a great vision for Alberta. Notley said in June she was unsure if she would stay on as NDP leader and blamed herself for losing the election. Notley said in June she was unsure if she would stay on as NDP leader and blamed herself for losing the election. "That's what it means to be leader," she said. "In the coming months, there will be a process set through the party for debriefing the campaign and for understanding what worked and what didn't." A senior NDP source told the Western Standard in August Notley was planning on resigning as leader. The source said Notley was likely to step down in the fall rather than stay on until a successor is chosen. That means the caucus would elect an interim leader to see it through the leadership race.