Power companies teaming up with Churchill for major hydro project

In what could be a boost for proponents of a utility corridor from Hudson’s Bay, the town of Churchill, MB is aiming to electrify the Arctic region by teaming up with infrastructure groups to build a 1,200-km transmission project.On Thursday, Nukik Corporation (Nukik), the town of Churchill and Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) unveiled a formal partnership to further advance work on a “strategic Northern renewable energy and infrastructure corridor” between Churchill, MB and the Kivalliq region of western Nunavut.The groups want to build Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL) as a crucial nation-building project that will deliver reliable, cost-effective and clean power to mines and homes as well as fibre-optic internet for the region.Additional power supplies are also critical if Churchill is to host a deepwater LNG export terminal from Alberta.The consortium includes the Port of Churchill, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway. It is the first partnership of its kind and marks a new era in northern indigenous-led climate and infrastructure action for Nunavut and Manitoba.That’s because hydroelectricity is considered ‘renewable’ energy and would connect to Manitoba’s grid..“Northern Canada is part of Canada. This partnership intends to make this a reality,”Town of Churchill.Through the partnership, the parties are committing to working together towards supporting regional priorities and helping advance their shared objectives of creating economic opportunities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing economic reconciliation for indigenous and specifically Inuit communities.“This unique partnership allows us to demonstrate to the Manitoba and Federal governments the strategic importance of the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill as unique supply chain facilities,” concluded AGG CEO Michael Woelcke. “Critical mineral and natural resource sector companies have expressed interest in renewable power and economic development opportunities in the Churchill and Kivalliq region. Building reliable infrastructure and strengthening existing transmission connections is imperative if we are to collectively respond to business demand and overall interest in the region in a sustainable manner.”.In a news release, it said the project would provide jobs and economic development as well as increase Canada sovereignty over the Arctic.“Northern Canada is part of Canada. This partnership intends to make this a reality,” it said. “Nukik, AGG and the Town of Churchill are determined to advocate for and develop the infrastructure that will transform Nunavut, Manitoba and Canada for generations to come. It is time to unlock the potential of Canada’s North.”The town and AGG — the operator of the Port and Hudson Bay Railway — said they have long identified the need for increased electricity supply to the region as a barrier to capitalizing on the economic development opportunities.