Prairie cities to see extreme cold temperatures starting this week, dropping to -36 in Edmonton

The major cities in Canada’s Prairie provinces are expected to record frigid temperatures throughout the next week. While Canada is known for its cold winters, these temperatures reported on Monday are some of the coldest seen so far this season. Temperatures are expected to hover around the negative double digits, with the coldest being -36 C in Edmonton. Here are the temperatures the main Prairie cities will record in the next few days. Calgary Calgary’s weather on Wednesday will be periods of snow. The high will be -18 C. Cloudy periods will occur throughout the night. The low will be -27 C. Calgary's weather on Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Like most other days this week, the high will be -27 C. Cloudy periods will last throughout the night. To make matters worse, the low will be -35 C. Friday will have a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be -31 C. At night, it will experience cloudy periods. The low will be -33 C. To round out the week, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be -24 C. Cloudy periods will happen throughout the evening. The low will be -27 C. Edmonton Edmonton’s weather on Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. The high will be -21 C. Cloudy periods will last throughout the night. The low will be -28 C. On Thursday, Edmonton will have a mix of sun and cloud. In keeping with most of these temperatures, the high will be -28 C. Cloudy periods will happen throughout the night, with the temperature falling to -33 C. On Friday, it will be sunny. The high will be -28 C. During the night, it will clear up. The low will be -36 C. While its weather looks bleak, Saturday will be sunny. However, the high will be -28 C. It will be clear at night. The low will be -28 C. ReginaRegina’s weather on Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. To make the weather worse, the high will be -18 C. Cloudy periods will happen throughout the night. It will fall to -25 C. On Thursday, Regina will have a mix of sun and cloud. Despite the weather looking more positive, the high will be -22 C. Cloudy periods will be interspersed throughout the night. The low will be -26 C. On Friday, it will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. The high will be -24 C. The chance of flurries will remain the same in the evening. The temperature will plummet to a low of -31 C.To end the week on a high, it will be sunny on Saturday. The high will be -27 C. It will clear up at night. The low will be -31 C. Saskatoon Saskatoon’s weather on Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries, with a high of -20 C. Cloudy periods will happen throughout the night. The low will be -26 C. Saskatoon will have a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. The high will be -25 C. At night, it will experience cloudy periods. While its residents might long for warm weather, the low will be -29 C. Like Thursday, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Similarly, the high will be -26 C. Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries will happen at night. The low will be -33 C. On Saturday, it will be sunny. The high will reach -27 C. It will be clear at night. The low will be -30 C. Winnipeg Winnipeg’s weather on Wednesday will be snow. Since there is snow, it would be reasonable to expect the high will be -11 C. The snow will stay throughout the evening. The low will be -14 C. On Thursday, Winnipeg will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. The high will be -15 C. Cloudy periods will last throughout the night. The low will be -23 C. On Friday, it will have a mix of sun and cloud. In keeping with previous temperatures, the high will be -17 C. Clear conditions will form at night. The low will be -30 C. While it might be known for its dreary weather, it will be sunny on Saturday. The high will be -25 C. It will clear up at night. The low will be -32 C. Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden (Milton, ON) said on January 1 higher than usual winter temperatures are abnormal. READ MORE: Liberal MP says warm winter temperatures means climate action needed“Not good,” said van Koeverden. “Not something we can afford to ignore.”