Prairies premiers have a message for the Liberal government in Ottawa.
On Tuesday, a joint statement was released by Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
Along with @ABDanielleSmith and @HStefansonMB we are calling on Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to immediately retract the dangerous and divisive comments made by his Justice Minister. pic.twitter.com/SBqpubtR7Q— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 11, 2023
The Prairie premiers say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to tell Canadians immediately that federal Justice Minister David Lametti was not speaking on behalf of the federal government when he said he would look at rescinding the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreements (NRTA) with the Prairie provinces and strip away their constitutional authority and control over natural resources.
The federal Justice Minister suggested he’s “looking at” taking away provincial authority of our natural resources in the prairies. That’s reckless. @JustinTrudeau this needs clarification ASAP! Read my full statement below: 👇#mbpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XWheS9s2Qc— Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) April 11, 2023
“These agreements recognized the Prairie provinces with the same rights over resources that all other provinces already had,” the statement read.
“Those rights have been fundamental to the people and the economic autonomy of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta for nearly 100 years. The federal government cannot unilaterally change the Constitution. It should not even be considering stripping resource rights away from the three Prairie provinces.”
The three premiers then called on Trudeau to correct the comments of his justice minister.
“The prime minister needs to immediately retract these dangerous and divisive comments by his justice minister,” the statement said.
Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti threatened to overturn the constitution & take federal control over provincial resources.I’ll never allow this attack by the costly coalition on our prairie resource workers. I’ll put westerners in control of their resources & lives.… https://t.co/i8HceKTWyF— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 11, 2023
On Monday, Smith said she received word the federal Justice minister may attempt to rescind the NRTA with the prairie provinces.
“This would pose an unprecedented risk to national unity and Alberta condemns this federal threat in the strongest possible terms,” Smith said.
Alberta has a constitutional obligation under the NRTA to transfer back to Canada unoccupied Crown lands necessary to allow Canada to fulfill its treaty obligations with First Nations.
Ottawa must back off from any plans of stripping resource rights away from Albertans.Along with Premiers @PremierScottMoe & @HStefansonMB, I am calling on Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to denounce and retract the dangerous comments made by his Justice Minister.#cdnpoli… pic.twitter.com/eBPtTMg9gV— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) April 11, 2023
Since 1986, Alberta settled 11 different land claims, contributed 178,281 acres of unoccupied Crown land to Canada in trust for First Nations and also $57.6 million in compensation.
“All lands included in reserves within the province, including those selected and surveyed but not yet confirmed, as well as those confirmed, shall continue to be vested in the Crown and administered by the Government of Canada for the purposes of Canada, and the province will from time to time upon the request of the superintendent general of Indian Affairs, set aside, out of the unoccupied Crown lands hereby,” the agreement reads.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said "Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti threatened to overturn the constitution and take federal control over provincial resources."
"I’ll never allow this attack by the costly coalition on our prairie resource workers."
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said it's “outrageous” the Trudeau government would even think of changing the NRTA.
Moe wants to know how the federal justice minister thinks he has the authority to take natural resources away from the provinces.
Moe, Stefanson and Smith are all ready to fight for provincial jurisdiction and autonomy.
“The federal justice minister suggested he’s 'looking at' taking away provincial authority of our natural resources in the prairies,” Stefanson said.
“That’s reckless. @JustinTrudeau this needs clarification ASAP.”
(8) comments
If Trudeau remains silent. A referendum for western independence is the only way forward. Leaving for the compromised parliamentary/judicial system to decide our fate is pure folley.
We must stop being subjects and start standing as free men and women.
So the Justice Minister really wants to ignite western separation? What a tool!
I strongly suspect that Trudeau and his cabinet ministers, Singh and his NDP MP's, as well as Supreme Court of Canada are all wearing noise canceling headphones.
It won't matter what the Western provinces have to say. It will always be the Trudeau/WEF highway.
Western Canadian separation gets closer every day.
Agree guest50 with one exception I see it as WEF Highway... they will toss JT once he resigns over the Chinese interference becomes clearer
[thumbup]
If he tries this we must be able to shut off all the pipelines to the east as well as blockading the highways at the Manitoba Ontario border immediately and let the liberals and NDP get used to the cold and dark.
Trudeau is a communist, a real authoritarian communist. He does not believe in the Canadian constitution including the Charter.
Trudeau's dream of the CCP - Canadian communist party is moving forward.
We have lost our freedoms of speech and now freedom over our provincial resource wealth.
