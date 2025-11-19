Premier Smith maintains a “glass half-full” perspective on the prospects for a new Canadian pipeline project

Premier Danielle Smith highlighted Enbridge’s $1.4 billion expansion project, along with others, as reasons why Albertans should stay hopeful that pipeline progress is on its way. Calgary-based pipeline operator Enbridge announced on Friday that it plans to invest $1.4 billion to expand its Mainline network and Flanagan South Pipeline. The investment is expected to increase oil flow to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast by 250,000 barrels per day. Pointing to Enbridge’s investment and other announced or anticipated investments, Smith said there is evidence that Albertans can hope their government will soon reach some agreement with the federal government on a new pipeline project. “But I would say just those ones that I mentioned are probably 2 million barrels of oil a day,” said Smith. “So, I tend to look at the situation as glass half full.”Smith admits her government needs to find a way to cross the Pacific Ocean. “So I would say, yes, I think the most important new market expansion for our product is going to be another Asian pipeline, or another pipeline to the west coast so we can reach Asian markets,” Smith said.Looking at other international outlets, Smith expressed interest on Thursday in Alberta’s natural resources being used to fuel the artificial intelligence data race, specifically in the UAE. .Albertans’ frustration with the federal government spiked in recent days after Prime Minister Mark Carney did not include a new pipeline project in his list of major projects that he announced on Thursday. Since then, Albertans have also started questioning whether Premier Smith can secure a deal. “I know how to build a pipeline,” said NDP leader Naheed Nenshi on Friday. “How could a pipeline be on the list when there is no project, no route, no proponent, no investor, and no communities who have approved it? This is a joke.”Smith previously set a Grey Cup Sunday deadline for the Provincial and Federal Governments to reach a deal on a new Canadian pipeline project, but that deadline has passed. Smith has maintained her optimism despite the noise around her, but she said a deal will take longer than initially expected. "We've been going back and forth in some detail over many hours over the last couple of weeks, but I would say that we just need to give a few more days to iron out a few more details,” Smith said on Friday. In the meantime, Albertans are left to wait, hope, and trust that a new pipeline project is on its way.