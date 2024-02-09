President’s Choice, Taylor Farms corn salad kits recalled over Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed it has recalled President’s Choice and Taylor Farms corn salad kits because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These corn salad kits should not be consumed, used, sold, served, or distributed, according to the food recall warning. The CFIA said the recall is nationwide. The affected President’s Choice chopped Mexican-style street corn salad kits measure 285g and have the UPC code 0 60383 03491 7. Listeria can be found in those with best before dates up to and including February 19. The affected Taylor Farms’ Mexican-style street corn salad kits two packs are 670g and have the UPC code 0 30223 06191 5. Listeria can be found in those with best before dates up to and including February 19. The CFIA admitted these products were made using cheese recalled by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. in association with an outbreak investigation in the United States. If people think they are sick from consuming a recalled product, it said they should contact their healthcare providers. It added they should check to see if they have recalled products. If they have any, they should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. While food contaminated with Listeria might not look or smell spoiled, it can make people sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems have a higher risk. In severe cases of illness, people can die. This incident comes after the CFIA announced a recall on various brands of gorgonzola cheese distributed in Alberta and British Columbia due to contamination caused by Listeria in December. READ MORE: Gorgonzola cheese recalled in Alberta, BC due to microbial contaminationIt warned people not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute these gorgonzola truffle cheeses or gorgonzola truffle Italian cheese. These products should be disposed of or returned to the store they were bought from. Brands include Le Grand Fromage with units sold in Nelson, BC, and Fernie, BC, in December, and Springbank Cheese Co. with units sold in Calgary in December.