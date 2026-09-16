Preston Manning reveals details of Alberta and the West virtual assembly

Former Leader of the Opposition and founder of the Reform Party Preston Manning has outlined the presentations that will take place at this the Alberta and the West virtual assembly this weekend. At a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Manning stated that the forum will see arguments from multiple speakers discussing a variety of topics related to Alberta and Western Canada's role in the federation.Headlining the speakers will be Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who will conduct a presentation on Saturday entitled "Remaining … and Building a Strong and Sovereign Province Within (not separate from) a United Canada.”Following the premier, Marco Navarro Genie, Founder and President of the Haultain Institute, will summarize a number of different groups' arguments for the Remain position of the Alberta independence referendum.His presentation is titled "Remain and Do What?"Sunday will hear presentations from Queen's University professor Bruce Pardy and Alberta lawyer Keith Wilson, representing the Let Alberta Decide group, advocating for Alberta independence.Finally, Stephen Carter of Alberta Voice, an advocacy group opposing the referendum, will conduct the final presentation, followed by "commentaries by advisors to the Assembly with economic, legal, and public policy expertise, and summary comments by the Assembly co-Chairs.".In a statement released to the press on Wednesday, Manning said the forum has come about due to "chronic dissatisfaction with respect to the institutions and performance of the current federation.""This assembly will receive and evaluate the other main options facing Alberta and the West re: our future relationship to Canada and the federal government,” the statement also reads. At his press conference Manning stressed that this assembly will serve as a forum for debate about the issues currently facing Alberta in regard to western alienation, adding that he hopes it will serve as a basis for more similar forums of its kind in the future.Speaking about the referendum on October 19, Manning says he believes that a lot of Albertans remain undecided about the core question regarding independence."I think people want more information on what are the pros and cons of the various options," Manning said, going on to say that he hopes this assembly will help those on the fence decide where they stand."Hopefully this will help them make up their minds."Manning will co-chair the assembly alongside former BC Premier Gordon Campbell.