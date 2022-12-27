Prime Minister Trudeau in Jamaica for Christmas personal trip Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a "personal trip" to Jamaica on Tuesday, according to his itinerary.As Canadians remain stranded in Mexico and at Canadian airports, Trudeau is headed to the birthplace of reggae, Bob Marley and reef-lined beaches.It is unclear if he took a commercial flight, or if the taxpayers jet was used for his trip.READ MORE: STRANDED: Sunwing cancellations leave scores of Canadians sleeping on the floor In MexicoOn Christmas Eve, Trudeau posted a heartfelt message to Canadians on Twitter who have been plagued by power outages and flight delays caused by winter storms."To Canadians affected by winter weather across the country — please stay safe," Trudeau said."Crews are working hard to clear roads, restore power, and bring services back online. Let's check in on our friends and neighbours to ask how they're doing and see if they need anything."Trudeau's itinerary did not say when he will return to Canada.READ MORE: Tens of thousands of Canadians still without power after winter stormsCarol Crick, a Canadian who was stranded in Mexico after Sunwing Airlines cancelled her flight, told the Western Standard that Canadians in Mexico are calling on the federal government for help."We need the government to step up quickly and get us planes to get out of here," Crick said. "There is zero accountability from Sunwing and zero help." Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Goose Dec 27, 2022 3:10pm Good thing we banned plastic straws so he can hop on a private jet. Goose Dec 27, 2022 3:09pm "climate crisis"

Free Canada Dec 27, 2022 12:45pm When I see all the things JT does, I can't help but imagine how things would be treated if Stephen Harper had done even half the things JT does. It is so clear there are two standards.

Weyland Yutani Dec 27, 2022 11:44am "Jamacia". You know, right next to Dalmatia. Geeze, WS is looking more and more like the Grauniad, lately.

FreeAlberta Dec 27, 2022 11:43am Don't worry all you eastern Canadians stuck in foreign countries, and those thousands upon thousands of easterners without power, heat and gasoline, you will be warmed by the fact your PM is safe and enjoying his winter vacation on the beach in a foreign country, you will be warmed, knowing your leader will be enjoying his umpteenth holiday, I hope his handlers keep him away from the tickle trunk costumes, the pina coladas and the piano bars.  