Alberta

Pro-Canada group lauds immigration at Calgary rally

Jennifer Garrison announcing the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good's "Vote for the Common Good" campaign.
Jennifer Garrison announcing the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good's "Vote for the Common Good" campaign. Instagram: @th3gravitywell
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Canadian Immigration
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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Alberta referendum 2026
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