Alberta

Pro-independence advocates speak at Alberta and the West Assembly

Queen's University professor Bruce Pardy and lawyer Kieth Wilson present their arguments for an independent Alberta at the Alberta and the West virtual assembly
Queen's University professor Bruce Pardy speaks on the pro-independence side of the argument at the Alberta and the West Assembly
Queen's University professor Bruce Pardy speaks on the pro-independence side of the argument at the Alberta and the West Assembly @ABWestAssembly on X/Twitter
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Preston Manning
Bruce Pardy
Lawyer Keith Wilson
Alberta independence movement
2026 Alberta independence
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta and the West Assembly
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