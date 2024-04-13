Pro-life group applauds Alberta government’s gender identity policies

The Wilberforce Project (TWP) Director of Political Action Cameron Wilson said conversations around social issues in Alberta politics have been interesting over the past several months. Wilson said the most significant development has been Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s announcement about the government banning gender transitions in minors. “Naturally, the Wilberforce Project takes no official position on this issue (although you might be able to guess where our team land personally),” said Wilson in a report. “This development is nonetheless interesting to the pro-life movement because it shows that social conservative issues can be big winners politically.”Because of this change, he said it might be “only a matter of time before life issues are put back on the table.” Along with colleagues in other pro-life groups, he called on Smith to protect children by including parents in the decisions on whether or not they can have abortions. As of now, Wilson said this “isn’t expected to bear immediate fruit.”“Down the road, however, if the pro-life movement can continue to rally pro-lifers and the general public behind the cause, this could change,” he said. Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”