Alberta

Pro-life group denounces Smith for wanting population growth through mass immigration

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke about population growth.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke about population growth. Courtesy Shaun Newman Podcast/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Population Growth
Ableg
Abortion
Mass Immigration
Population
Absence
Chemical Abortions
Prolife Alberta
Unborn Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news