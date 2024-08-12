Pro-life group denounces Smith for wanting population growth through mass immigration

Prolife Alberta said it is unacceptable Premier Danielle Smith wants to double the province’s population to 10 million people through mass immigration while allowing 12,000 abortions to happen every year. Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Prolife Alberta Team said Smith “appears to disregard the sanctity of life while championing mass immigration.” “Premier Smith's recent declaration that she aims to double Alberta's population through aggressive immigration targets raises a critical question: What kind of Alberta are we building if we ignore the sanctity of life?” said the Prolife Alberta Team in an email to supporters. Smith had said on the Shaun Newman Podcast in January Alberta should have an aggressive target to double its population. “We’re almost at five million,” she said. “We’ll be at five million in the next few years.” .Shaun Newman Podcast host Shaun Newman asked if she wanted to double the population to 10 million people. She said yes. When it comes to addressing abortion, Prolife Alberta said Smith is absent. It added her silence on it “is not just disappointing; it's a betrayal of the very values that many Albertans hold dear.”Late-term abortions are happening in Alberta, which often result in fully-formed babies being left to die. A minor can have an abortion without her parents being notified.Chemical abortion pills are prescribed over the phone or online in Alberta. The Alberta government provides taxpayer funding for abortions.All of these areas fall within provincial jurisdiction. While Smith has talked about sticking up for Alberta against the Canadian government, Prolife Alberta said she has ignored abortion. It concluded by saying people cannot build a strong, vibrant Alberta by ignoring unborn children and their mothers. “By failing to stand up for the unborn, Smith is allowing this tragedy to continue unabated, leaving those who cannot defend themselves to fend for themselves,” it said. “It is not enough to aim for population growth; we must also ensure that we are creating a society that values every life, from conception onward.”Prolife Alberta said in March it was opposed to a new facility offering do-it-yourself chemical abortions setting up shop in Calgary. READ MORE: Chemical abortion facility opens in Calgary amid objections from pro-life group“Apart from the obvious danger to the life of her baby, prescribing chemical abortions via telemedicine poses significant risks for the pregnant mother,” it said. “In-person consultations are necessary to ensure proper medical evaluation and to address potential complications.”