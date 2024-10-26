Pro-life group leader says Smith hypocritical for reforming regulators while keeping bubble zones

Prolife Alberta Executive Director Richard Dur questioned Premier Danielle Smith’s commitment to freedom of expression for reigning in regulators while keeping bubble zones around abortion clinics. If Smith believes in freedom of expression, Dur said she needs to take a long, hard look at bubble zones. “These are laws that shut down the voices of Albertans who seek to peacefully oppose the taking of innocent life outside abortion facilities — voices that can offer those entering the doors alternatives and hope,” said Dur in an email to Prolife Alberta’s supporters. “It’s a stark contradiction: while touting the sanctity of free speech, their government continues to enforce policies that silence those who dare to speak up for the unborn, specifically prohibiting anyone from ‘dissuading another person from accessing abortion services.’”The Alberta government said on Wednesday it was considering legislative changes to protect the freedom of expression for regulated professionals, responding to growing concerns professional regulatory bodies might be overreaching in limiting people’s speech and imposing compulsory training unrelated to professional practice..Alberta government to review laws protecting professionals' freedom of expression\n\n.This fall, the Alberta government will launch an engagement process to hear from regulated professionals, with the goal of ensuring professional regulatory bodies focus on overseeing competence and conduct rather than restricting members' rights and freedoms.“Freedom of expression is a bedrock in a democratic society,” said Smith. Even worse, Dur said Albertans are forced to pay for abortions performed within these clinics. He said it is “a grotesque irony: those who wish to raise their voices in defence of life are kept at a distance, while the machinery of death operates on the taxpayer’s dime.” Alberta NDP legislation to create bubble zones around abortion clinics in Alberta passed in 2018 after United Conservative Party MLAs opted not to vote on it. The Protecting Choice for Women Accessing Healthcare Act aimed to reduce harassment that patients and staff experience outside abortion clinics.“Alberta women are tired of being bullied and harassed when they access healthcare,” said former Alberta health minister Sarah Hoffman. The Alberta government said on October 17 it will not be making any changes to the law barring protests outside abortion clinics. .Alberta government won't repeal abortion clinic bubble zones law .Alberta Health said the bubble zones law will remain in place. “We have no plans to make changes,” said Alberta Health.