Pro-life group president says it has to be tough on Smith, Alberta government

Prolife Alberta President Murray Ruhl said it understands its approach to Premier Danielle Smith and the government can some times come across as tough. However, Ruhl said the reality “is that hardball politics are often essential when we face a powerful and determined opposition advocating for expanded abortion access, led by groups like the NDP and its leader Naheed Nenshi.”“These voices, along with most of the media, are constantly pushing for more ‘reproductive rights’ — which, as we all know, translates directly to more opportunities to end preborn lives,” said Ruhl in a Wednesday email to Prolife Alberta’s supporters. Smith has identified herself as pro-choice. Without a firm pro-life counterbalance, Ruhl said Smith will be inclined to yield to pressures from pro-abortion advocates. If no one pushes back, he predicted Alberta’s path “will inevitably follow the course set by the loudest voices in the room.” That is why Prolife Alberta does what it does. Its mission is to defend pre-born lives and protect women from the impacts of abortion. It pointed out it exists to ensure Smith and the Alberta government will advocate for common sense policies accepted by the majority of Albertans. These policies include ending late-term abortions in Alberta, expanding parental rights to ensure minors cannot undergo them without parental notification, prohibiting the prescription of chemical abortion pills over the phone or online, eliminating the bubble zones law around abortion clinics, and withdrawing government funding from abortions. If Prolife Alberta does not stand firm, Ruhl pointed out Smith and the Alberta government could flounder under pressure, shifting towards more extreme pro-abortion policies. If it does not stand firm, he asked who will. “Our commitment is unwavering because we know the stakes,” he said.“Together, we can ensure that Life has a voice in Alberta politics and that our leaders are reminded daily that we are here to stand for the vulnerable, no matter the opposition.”Prolife Alberta Executive Director Richard Dur said on October 18 the government does not care about freedom of expression because it will not be repealing the law barring protests outside abortion clinics..Prolife Alberta leader denounces government for keeping abortion clinic bubble zones law .By allowing bubble zones around abortion clinics, Dur said it prevents pro-life Albertans from engaging in demonstrations outside them. “And that impedes their right to free speech and expression,” said Dur.