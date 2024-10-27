Pro-life group urges Alberta UCP members to support Smith in her leadership review

The Wilberforce Project (TWP) has encouraged all pro-life delegates going to the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting to support Premier Danielle Smith in her leadership review. TWP Executive Director Cameron Wilson said Smith’s perceived embrace of social conservatives should be rewarded. “I have heard criticism because she has not delivered promised tax cuts or promised battles with our federal government,” said Wilson in an email to TWP’s supporters.“Let me ask you one question: what is more important — a lower tax rate or progress towards ending the slaughter of 13,000 human beings every year in this province?”Smith’s leadership review will be held at the Alberta UCP AGM on Saturday. Voting for the leadership review will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the results will be announced at 5:30 p.m.Smith is pro-choice, and TWP has a history of opposing her because of that.However, Wilson said a significant piece of legislation is in the offing. The Alberta government is proposing various gender identity policies. If these changes go through, he said it “will be the biggest victory for social conservative policy in the last decade (or even longer).” While TWP does not take a stance on gender identity issues, politicians and political commentators call pro-lifers social conservatives. The executive director went on to say the largest roadblock to legislation restricting abortion is the perception it is dangerous to advance socially conservative policies. If Smith can pass her gender identity policies and the world does not end, he predicted it opens the door for pro-life issues to be treated the same way. He pointed out it would be a proof of concept. That is why passing the gender identity policies are important to pro-lifers. If the legislation passes, he said Alberta might be able to get abortion restrictions in the future. If it fails, he said it will make a difficult task more difficult. He called Smith’s leadership review “the fulcrum on which this analysis will turn.”He said it is time fiscal issues take a backseat. Right now, he said there are higher matters to be concerned with. Wilson concluded by saying he does not anticipate the Alberta government restricting abortion any time soon, but it is not the only way to reduce rates. He said the gender identity policies could help to remove the roadblock to pro-life legislation. “For that reason, we need to support her,” he said. Wilson said in April conversations around social issues in Alberta politics have been interesting over the past several months..Pro-life group applauds Alberta government’s gender identity policies .He said the most significant development has been Smith’s announcement about the government restricting gender transitions in minors. “Naturally, the Wilberforce Project takes no official position on this issue (although you might be able to guess where our team land personally),” he said.