EDMONTON — Without a leadership review, Premier Danielle Smith's biggest challenge at the UCP's annual general meeting could be how the party's board election plays out, but Smith loyalists are already trying to rally support behind candidates they see as allies.In a letter allegedly written to UCP members who are "Danielle Smith supporters," signatories offered a list of UCP executive and board of directors candidates they claim are fellow Smith supporters, calling on members to vote for them at the party's AGM on November 28."Indeed, we must keep our support for the Premier and the UCP strong and unified," reads the letter. "Division will provide opportunity for the NDP. We can't let that happen!".Smith's security as UCP leader was questioned at times in recent months, after some UCP members pushed to trigger a leadership review by convincing 22 constituency association boards to pass a motion calling for one.Those attempts ultimately fell short, as more than 60 association boards reportedly passed motions supporting Smith and rejecting a leadership review. However, some UCP members' displeasure with the party's direction has not fully dissipated.Though the UCP has somewhat neutralized the battle by requiring candidates to sign a pledge committing to respect and abide by the results of Alberta's independence referendum, some view the party's board of directors race as a conflict between the UCP's federalist and nationalist factions.This battle has led some members to throw their support behind board candidates they believe align with their views of the party's direction.The letter, which includes 21 signatures, notes that not all individuals listed have confirmed their support for the premier. It identifies a pro-Smith candidate for each of the eight board positions up for grabs at the UCP AGM on November 28.The named candidates include current VP of membership Patrick Malkin and VP of policy and governance Joe Friesenhan..Smith and the UCP have been trying to move past the internal divisions that followed Alberta's referendum, which came after a year-long independence debate that divided the party's membership.The premier spoke bluntly to party members on October 21, two days after the referendum, saying she held no ill will toward UCP members who voted in favour of option two on the questions about holding an independence referendum. However, she said 75% of Albertans had spoken and the party needed to listen.With a 2027 general election on the horizon, Smith said individual party members could hold their own opinions on Alberta independence and the referendum, but those wishing to represent the party, including current and prospective government and board members, must commit to respecting the referendum's results.“I think people need to understand that this is really about what political parties are for," said Smith on November 13. "Political parties are designed to win elections, and you have to have a team approach when you're talking about speaking for the party.".The UCP brass has since begun following through on Smith's directive, requiring provincial election and board candidates to sign a pledge before being nominated.That directive has since extended to active UCP constituency association presidents, some of whom have been reluctant to sign, claiming the requirement violates party rules.The deadline for association presidents to sign the new code of conduct was November 18. Though the Western Standard has been unable to confirm how many individuals did not sign the pledge, some sources suggest the number could exceed 30.This dispute over the updated code of conduct has created another storyline heading into the AGM, with questions surrounding what the party will do with association presidents who refused to sign.Smith delayed making a final decision when reporters asked her about the issue on November 24, saying she hoped to use the AGM as an opportunity to speak with those who had not signed the commitment."I hope at the end of that we emerge united, because the whole preparation for this AGM is prepping for the next election and making sure that we're set to choose candidates and that we're set to support them in October of next year when we go to an election," said Smith..However, Smith could also face pointed criticism during the AGM's bear pit session, which gives UCP members an open microphone and an opportunity to speak directly to the premier and her cabinet.Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath, who has since been expelled from the UCP, made a spectacle during the 2025 AGM's bear pit session, when his pro-independence remarks drew a large ovation from many members in attendance.Rath's moment fuelled a narrative that has since followed the UCP, with Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, political pundits and some Albertans describing the party as "separatist," despite Smith's stated position that she wants Alberta to remain in Canada.That narrative adds another layer of significance to the AGM's board election, giving pro-independence party members an opportunity to influence the UCP's provincial board and elect candidates who may have signed the pledge to respect the referendum but remain sympathetic to their cause.If candidates not considered "pro-Smith" win board positions, it could fuel the narrative that the premier does not control her party.Conversely, if party members rally behind candidates viewed as supportive of Smith, such as those identified in the letter, it could undermine that narrative.