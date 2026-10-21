Alberta

'PROCEED WITH CAUTION': Smith discusses Albertans' mild support for referendum proposals

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Ottawa relations
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026
Abolish the Senate
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