prohibited firearm siezed on LRT

Police charged the 32-year-old male with numerous firearm offenses and breaches of conditions.

 EPS File Photo

A man trying to board the LRT in Edmonton for free with a prohibited weapon hidden in his bag was charged by the Edmonton Police Service.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., police were doing proactive enforcement at the Coliseum LRT Station. While checking riders for fare payment, they interacted with a 32-year-old male suspect who did not have proof of payment.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

(3) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Perhaps the Liberal government should ban these so that this never happens again.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

He'll be home for Christmas.

lattery1
lattery1

He will claim he was taking it to the police so he could comply with the new rules and some Lib judge will throw it out of court.

